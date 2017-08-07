UPDATE: Woman pleads guilty to falsifying invoices on I-29 Sioux Interchange Project

UPDATE:

Thirty-one year old Jenna Wilson has pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements.

Wilson faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

Sentencing will be set after a presentence report is prepared.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Federal authorities are accusing an employee of altering and submitting false invoices for nearly $808,000 on the I-29 Sioux Interchange Project.

Jenna Wilson is charged with making false statements.

Court records say while working for K&L Incorporated, Wilson submitted false Expanded Polystyrene Fill (EPS) invoices to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Court records say when the material was produced and invoiced by Benchmark Foam to K&L, Wilson altered the invoices by increasing their unit price to between $14.60 to $16 on over 51,000 units before submitting them to the Iowa DOT.