Clearing skies bring cool night, beautiful Tuesday

Some showers made their way through parts of Siouxland this morning and gave us a quick shot of rain.



The majority of the rain fell in our Iowa counties with totals up to four tenths of an inch.



Clouds stuck around into the afternoon though sunshine also poked through at times.



A few spotty showers will be possible through the evening hours but skies will clear as we head into the overnight hours.



With light winds also in place we will cool off pretty quickly and end up in the mid 50s for lows.



Tuesday will be a beautiful day with a few clouds but plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.



Humidity will also be low; if you can get out and about tomorrow do so!



A front will be moving towards the area Tuesday night and give us a small chance of storms overnight.



A better chance arrives Wednesday through the evening hours.



Some of those could produce some strong wind gusts and hail.



Highs through the week will be staying near 80 degrees with more chances for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.