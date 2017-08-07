Clearing skies bring cool night, beautiful Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clearing skies bring cool night, beautiful Tuesday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some showers made their way through parts of Siouxland this morning and gave us a quick shot of rain.

The majority of the rain fell in our Iowa counties with totals up to four tenths of an inch.

Clouds stuck around into the afternoon though sunshine also poked through at times.

A few spotty showers will be possible through the evening hours but skies will clear as we head into the overnight hours.

With light winds also in place we will cool off pretty quickly and end up in the mid 50s for lows.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with a few clouds but plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Humidity will also be low; if you can get out and about tomorrow do so!

A front will be moving towards the area Tuesday night and give us a small chance of storms overnight.

A better chance arrives Wednesday through the evening hours.

Some of those could produce some strong wind gusts and hail.

Highs through the week will be staying near 80 degrees with more chances for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.