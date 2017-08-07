Alta, IA mobile home park residents worry city leaders will close Westview Park because of maintenance issues

Residents of a mobile home park in Alta, Iowa, are fearful for their housing future.

At last week's meeting of the Alta City Council, the possibility of condemning Westview Park was raised. Tonight, the city council meets again, the tenants fear the worst.

Residents worry because, they say, park management isn't keeping up with city's standard maintenance order.

Alta Mayor Ron Neulieb wants the residents of Westview Park to know the mobile home park is not in jeopardy of closing. Although the option was brought up during a past meeting, Neulieb says the council has decided to work with the residents to find a way to clean up the park.

Residents had a neighborhood meeting on Sunday to discuss a plan to work with the city of Alta. They say two local churches, and other volunteers, are willing to pitch in to get the trailer park back into shape. Tenants say this is their only option because most of them have nowhere else they can go. "What we're trying to do is fight for our home because it's what we have," said Desarae Morales, Westview Park resident. "Many of us don't have any other place to go. I have five kids so finding a location isn't very easy around here for five kids. So we're wanting to speak up to the city council and see if they will work with us on getting the location cleaned up."

