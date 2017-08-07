Former Winnebago Tribal Council member sentenced in casino theft - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Winnebago Tribal Council member sentenced in casino theft case

Posted:
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

There's an update on the prosecution of eight former members of the Winnebago Tribal Council, who are suspected of conspiracy and theft from WinnaVegas Casino.

Monday, a federal judge sentenced Lawrence Payer to 5-years probation on one count of Willful Misapplication of Casino Funds.

Also on Monday, another former tribal council member, Thomas Snowball, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Willful Misapplication of Casino Funds. He'll be sentenced November 6th.

Federal investigators say the total loss to WinnaVegas was $327,500.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.