Former Winnebago Tribal Council member sentenced in casino theft case

There's an update on the prosecution of eight former members of the Winnebago Tribal Council, who are suspected of conspiracy and theft from WinnaVegas Casino.

Monday, a federal judge sentenced Lawrence Payer to 5-years probation on one count of Willful Misapplication of Casino Funds.

Also on Monday, another former tribal council member, Thomas Snowball, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Willful Misapplication of Casino Funds. He'll be sentenced November 6th.

Federal investigators say the total loss to WinnaVegas was $327,500.