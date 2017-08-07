Sioux City City Council signs letter of intent for PlyWood Trail

A much anticipated trail may soon be coming through Sioux City.

Monday night, Sioux City City Council voted unanimously to sign a letter of intent for PlyWood Trail.

It's a 16 mile proposed trail that would connect four cities.

The trail would begin in Le Mars, and run through Merrill, Hinton and Sioux City.

After tonight's vote all four cities are officially on board for the trail.

It's a project Mayor Bob Scott is excited to see in Siouxland.

"Listen, every city that has trails has families riding bikes on the weekend and and people come in. If you have 70 miles of trail, I can tell you one thing, you'll have tourists come to our town because those areas that have 70 miles of trail, a lot of people come to town. So, it's a big economic impact as far as tourism goes" says Mayor Bob Scott.

Now, the project will move forward on the trails route.