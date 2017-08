Sioux City's first Popeyes Chicken franchise is officially open for business.

The fast food restaurant opened its doors, Monday morning, at 10:30am. Customers started lining up nearly two hours before doors opened. Those lines wrapped around the store. Cars in the drive-through lane stretched about a block.

Until Monday Siouxlanders had to travel to Sioux Falls and Omaha to get their Popeyes chicken fix.

A second Popeyes is set to open on Hamilton Boulevard in October.