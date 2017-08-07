Morningside fourth in NAIA preseason football poll

Morningside was the over-whelming favorite to win the GPAC football title for the seventh year in a row. So, it's not surprising that the Mustangs are the highest rated area team in the pre-season NAIA national poll at number-4.

Much of the optimism for Morningside comes from the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Trent Solsma returns after throwing for nearly 3,300 yards last year as a sophomore. Solsma threw 32 touchdown passes, with just three interceptions.

In fact, the Bishop Heelan grad led the NAIA in passing efficiency and didn't toss a pick in his last 235 throws.

"If there's ever a spot that you want an experienced player at, it's at quarterback," said Morningside head coach Steve Ryan. "Trent throws an outstanding football and we're excited to have him back, looking forward to see what he can do. We're excited to have Connor Niles back and out there with him, to throw the ball to."

Niles was injured in the first game last season. In 2015, he caught 83 passes for 17 touchdowns and led the NAIA in all-purpose yards

**********

2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll – Preseason (August 7)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL Record Total Points

1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 13-1 366

2 2 Baker (Kan.) 14-1 351

3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 13-1 327

4 6 Morningside (Iowa) 10-2 319

5 5 Marian (Ind.) 11-1 305

6 7 Montana Tech 10-2 297

7 4 Eastern Oregon 10-3 292

8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-2 268

9 9 Grand View (Iowa) 9-3 259

10 12 Tabor (Kan.) 8-3 219

11 10 Doane (Neb.) 9-2 214

12 11 Missouri Valley 9-3 213

13 15 Robert Morris (Ill.) 7-3 183

14 13 Sterling (Kan.) 8-3 162

15 14 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-4 156

16 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 6-3 137

17 16 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 8-3 122

18 22 Arizona Christian 7-3 113

19 19 Montana Western 7-4 88

20 17 Kansas Wesleyan 9-2 86

21 23 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-4 82

22 21 Langston (Okla.) 7-2 76

23 25 William Penn (Iowa) 7-4 51

24 RV Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5-6 34

25 NR Southern Oregon 5-6 30

Dropped from Top 25: Concordia (Neb.), Benedictine (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Concordia (Neb.) 28; Benedictine (Kan.) 23; Faulkner (Ala.) 19; Carroll (Mont.) 19; Pikeville (Ky.) 9; Warner (Fla.) 5; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 5