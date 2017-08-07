City leaders approve first reading of "first hour free" ramp parking

The Sioux City City Council made the first of three votes on free downtown parking.

Monday night, the council voted 4-to-1 to approve free parking, for the first hour, in any downtown parking ramp from 7:00am to 7:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Two more votes remain on the decision.

If it passes all three readings, and the number of people parking in downtown ramps doesn't increase, the city could lose more than $19,000 in revenue. But, city leaders hope the plan would draw more people to the downtown ramps.

Some officials say providing free parking after 5:00pm, and during events, would also draw more people downtown. That, in return, would bring in more money for downtown businesses.