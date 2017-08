An Olympian will be honored right here in Sioux City.

Sioux City-native Shelby Houlihan ran in the 5,000 meters at the Rio Olympics last summer. Now, she will forever be a part of the streets of Sioux City.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council approved the new name for a part of Lincoln Way-- from South Lakeport Street and Sergeant Road-- as Houlihan Run.

The ceremony for the unveiling of Houlihan Run will be in October.