Tropical Storm Franklin makes first landfall in Mexico

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Tropical Storm Franklin, which formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday, made landfall Monday night.

It happened on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

The storm was expected to bring 60 mph winds and 3-5 inches of rain to the area.

The forecast is for the storm to continue west and restrengthen once it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Franklin is expected to make a second landfall, possibly as a hurricane, along the Mexico coast on Thursday.

A hurricane watch is in place between the cities of Tampico and Veracruz.

