Some areas of South Dakota get rain, cooler weather

Scattered rain and cooler temperatures are giving relief to farmers and ranchers in some parts of dry South Dakota.

The federal government's weekly crop report says row crops in South Dakota showed some improvement, but the effects of the drought are still being felt.

Topsoil moistures were rated 32 percent very short and 41 percent short.

Winter wheat is 92 percent harvested, about the same as last year at this time but ahead of the five-year average of 80 percent.

The spring wheat harvest is 65 percent completed, behind last year's 70 percent but well ahead of the 45 percent average. South Dakota's spring wheat crop is 93 percent mature.

More than 60 percent of South Dakota's pastures and rangeland is rated in poor or very poor condition.