Hartington man killed when struck by a vehicle while walking across a highway

A Hartington, Nebraska man has died after he was struck by a car while walking across a highway.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Daniel Leise was flown to a Sioux City hospital after the accident, which happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in Hartington. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities say Leise was part of a volunteer grounds crew working at a nearby cemetery when he was struck by the vehicle while crossing Highway 84 just west of the Highway 57 intersection.

The vehicle was driven by 72-year-old Alton Halle of Hartington. The investigation continues.