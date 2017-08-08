Nine-year-old on a sweet mission to thank every officer across the country

A New Jersey boy is on a mission to thank law enforcers across the nation with some sweet treats.

With a cape around his neck and several boxes of doughnuts in hand, a 9-year-old Florida boy paid a visit to some New Jersey police officers Thursday as part of his nationwide mission.

Tyler Carach, also known as "Donut Boy," is determined to thank as many police officers as possible across the country.

"I said, 'I want to thank every cop in America,'" the 9-year-old said.

Tyler said the idea came to him a year ago when he saw four officers at his local market and asked his mother if he could buy them each a doughnut with his own money.

"I want to remind them that people care because not many people care about cops because they judge a whole by a few," Tyler said.

Tyler and his mother, Sheena Carach, started the project locally and out of their own pocket, and it's snowballed since then.

"It's just wonderful to see him have a heart of gold and walk into a room filled with adult men and women and see their eyes light up over this itty bitty guy. It's incredible," Sheena Carach said.

The Carach family has been on the road all summer, making two stops Thursday at New Jersey State Police offices.

"I was shocked. Oh my gosh, he has so much energy. He's amazing," New Jersey State Police Lt. Ted Schafer said.

Schafer said Tyler's visit truly lifted the spirit of the force.

"It means a lot to us. It really does," the lieutenant said.

Tyler and his family have traveled to 16 states and passed out more than 22,000 doughnuts, most of which have been donated by Dunkin' Donuts.

"It makes me feel happy that somebody keeps us safe and risk their lives and protect us are happy," Tyler said.

He's confident that he'll be able to bring a smile to every police officer in the country.

"That young man and seeing his drive i think he might just actually do it," the lieutenant said.

and he has a several new friends to rally him on.