Pleasant August day in store

Another pleasant day is on tap around Siouxland after fairly nice start to our workweek. Temperatures will be rising a bit closer to where we should be for this time of the year with highs climbing into the lower 80s. Winds will switch out of the south which will pump up a little more humidity but we're still looking at a beautiful day. Our next system begins to approach though and that'll bring in more cloud cover as well as the chance for storms late tonight. Lows look to dip back towards 60° which is pretty close to seasonable norms for this time of the year.

A better chance of showers and storms arrives tomorrow with the possibility of a few strong storms as the front swings in. Gusty winds and some hail would be the primary concern in the strongest of cells. Moisture looks to pull out of the area late Wednesday night as high pressure begins to build in. That will give us a nice Thursday throughout the region with highs once again rising into the lower 80s. Cooler air does begin to filter in as we step into the weekend with temperatures falling back into the 70s. This same front begins to stall to our south which will allow for potential storms Friday through Sunday although we're not looking at a total weekend washout. Dry conditions then look to prevail as we work into next week with highs starting to moderate back into the 80s.

