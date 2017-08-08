UPDATE: Tropical Storm Franklin moves over land

Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall last night on the Yucatan Peninsula and is continuing to move onto the WNW. He is expected move back into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain and gusty winds are still being confined to the Yucatan Peninsula with gusts over 40 mph. Restrengthening then looks to take place with winds getting close to Category 1 status. Winds look to top out around 70 mph in the coming days so make sure you continue to monitor your local forecast if you know anyone or have any plans of traveling to Mexico in the near future. In looks to make landfall Wednesday night on the coast of Mexico.