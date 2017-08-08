IHSAA makes changes to state basketball tournament & state swimming meet

Changes are coming to the Iowa boys basketball tournament and swimming meet.

At its August 4th meeting, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control approved administrative recommendations effecting the State Swimming Meet and State Basketball Tournament, effective this winter.

The changes approved a three-year contract to return the State Swimming Meet to the campus of the University of Iowa, while the State Basketball Tournament will become a Monday through Friday event and remain at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Neither of the changes will impact how teams and/or individuals qualify for the State Tournament.

Both changes are supported by the advisory committees and coaches’ associations in their respective sports.

IHSAA Executive Director Alan Beste commented, “The Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA and Marshalltown Community Schools were exceptional hosts and the Y provided a great venue for our state swimming championships. The move to The University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center provides an opportunity for our championships to be held at a site where the NCAA Men’s Championships have been held and will be held again in the future.”

He continued, “Our goal in moving the state basketball tournament to a 5-day event is to reduce conflicts with college basketball tournaments and spring breaks that many school districts are engaged in and provide our schools, communities and fans a shorter tournament week experience. We believe we can create more of a championship environment by playing all championship games on the same day – Championship Friday. Each day/evening of the tournament will be considered a single session ticket whereby all games on a given day will be included in the admission price.”

SWIMMING

The 82nd Annual State Swimming Meet will be held at the natatorium in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Iowa. The state of the art facility, which has hosted Big 10 and NCAA Meets, will be held February 10.

The 25-yard competition natatorium also has an adjacent 25-yard warm-up pool.

Member school hosts for the meet will be Iowa City, West; Iowa City, City High and Linn-Mar, Marion.

The venue hosted the NCAA Championships in 2015 and will also host the event in 2021 and 2022.

From 2005-2017, Marshalltown has hosted the meet at the Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA. Prior the move to Marshalltown, the meet was contested the previous 19 years in the University of Iowa Field House Pool which hosted 29 of the first 68 meets.

Ten different venues have been used in the past for the State Championships.

For questions about the boys’ state swimming meet, please contact Jared Chizek, the IHSAA’s swimming administrator. Jared’s email address is jchizek@iahsaa.org.

BASKETBALL

A five-day State Basketball Tournament is the first major move in the tournament since moving from three to four classes in 1985 and marks the first time the final day of the tournament is not scheduled on a Saturday.

There will be seven games on Monday and Tuesday of Tournament Week starting at 9:30 AM and six on the remaining three days, starting at 10:30 AM.

Consolation games, which have been played since 1929, will continue to be played under the new format, with the four championship games being played Friday afternoon and evening.

The order of the games will continue to be class 1A – 4A. All days will be a one session ticket.

Des Moines has hosted the State Basketball Tournament for the past 55 years and 61 of the last 63 years. 2018 marks the 107th year of a Boys State Basketball Tournament and the 96th year under the administrative auspices of the IHSAA.

For questions about the boys’ state basketball tournament, please contact Brett Nanninga, the IHSAA’s basketball administrator. Brett’s email address is bnanninga@iahsaa.org. The IHSAA’s office phone is 515-432-2011.