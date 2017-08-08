A storm chance for Siouxland moves closer

It's been yet another gorgeous day as highs have remained a little bit below average for this time of year with highs hitting the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There's a bit of a change coming in our forecast as clouds will be on the increase tonight and we'll stand a slight chance of a thunderstorm, especially as we get closer to tomorrow morning.

Storms are going to be a possibility throughout the day on Wednesday with a little better chance returning by mid-afternoon into the evening.

Our rain chances will move out Wednesday night and Thursday and Friday are looking dry and pleasant again with highs near 80.

We'll have a slight chance of a thundershower back in our forecast by Saturday and Saturday night with Sunday looking mostly dry at this point.

Monday and Tuesday may warm up ever so slightly with highs getting into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.