Turf installation continues at Memorial Field - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Turf installation continues at Memorial Field

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The installation of field turf at Memorial Field in Sioux City continues. The installation of field turf at Memorial Field in Sioux City continues.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The new field turf installation at Sioux City's Memorial Field is right on schedule.

The actual turf started being put down Monday and about 70 yards of the field were complete as of Tuesday afternoon. It's all part of an $800,000 project.

Bishop Heelan High School and Briar Cliff University will both use the field. The Crusaders home football opener is against Carroll on September 1. Briar Cliff's home opener is September 9 against Dakota State.

Midwest FieldTurf, from Denison, Iowa, is handling the project.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.