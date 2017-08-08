Turf installation continues at Memorial Field

The installation of field turf at Memorial Field in Sioux City continues.

The actual turf started being put down Monday and about 70 yards of the field were complete as of Tuesday afternoon. It's all part of an $800,000 project.

Bishop Heelan High School and Briar Cliff University will both use the field. The Crusaders home football opener is against Carroll on September 1. Briar Cliff's home opener is September 9 against Dakota State.

Midwest FieldTurf, from Denison, Iowa, is handling the project.