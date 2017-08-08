Construction to begin soon on Dakota Dunes VA clinic

Veterans in Siouxland are one step closer to getting a new VA clinic.

Project leaders announced late last year that the clinic will be built in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

It's less than 20 minutes from the current clinic in Sioux City.

Groundbreaking on the clinic was back in April, where veterans, political leaders and health care officials were there to celebrate the new facility.

The contractors are currently finishing up the permit process so construction can begin.

The community based outpatient clinic will be able to serve up to 7,500 veterans.

There will be improved mental health services, as well as optometry, x-ray and other services that would normally need to be done in Sioux Falls.

"Northwestern Iowa we have a concentration of veterans in the Sioux City area, veterans that have really given their all for their country," said Darwin Goodspeed, director of the Sioux Falls VA Clinic. "And, we try to make services available close to where our veterans live and this clinic is one outward expression that we can show our appreciation for veterans."

Until the clinic is finished, veterans will continue to receive health care services at the clinic in Sioux City.

It was originally built to service 1,500 veterans but currently serves nearly 4,000.

The new clinic will have triple the space of the Sioux City facility.

It's expected to be completed by April 2018.