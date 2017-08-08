Construction on new Bryant Elementary School building resumes

Construction has resumed on a new Bryant Elementary School in Sioux City.

Hoogendoorn Construction Incorporated of Canton, South Dakota, is prepping the site for work this week.

Back in May, the Sioux City School Board unanimously approved new plans for the final phase of construction.The school district's Operations and Maintenance Director says the work just recently transitioned between phases.

"We are in the process of changing over from bid package one, which was the street, site, and underground utility work that was completed for the site," said Brian Fahrendholz, Operations & Maintenance Director. "And we are now moving into bid package 3, which is the actual building project portion of this project."

Fahrendholz says he's content with where the project is right now.

The school is on scheduled to open in the Fall of 2019.