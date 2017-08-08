Norfolk returns just five starters from 2016 playoff team

Tuesday was day two of practice for most of Siouxland's high school football teams.

Norfolk has made the big school playoffs in Nebraska the last three years in Class A. The Panthers want their postseason trips to last a little longer but this year, it will be a challenge.

Norfolk did go 6-3 last year in the regular season but only have two starters back on offense and three on defense. Norfolk is just 1-5 in their last six playoff games, with their lone win coming in round one two years ago.

Head coach Tom Olson starts his 20th year at the helm. He feels this year's team will get better as the season progresses.

"It's kind of nice coming out with not high expectations," said head Olson. "Within the unit, within the team and the coaching staff, we have very high expectations. But there's not a lot of pressure from the outside world."

"Time is what we need, and we're going to get better over time," said senior Jordan Price. "It's not impossible. We're underdogs, but we can get there. We just have to play our hearts out every night."

Norfolk opens their season at home on Friday, August 25th against Lincoln East.