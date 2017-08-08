Dakota County Judge: Statements made by murder suspect are admissible in court

Statements made by one of the men charged in the death and dismemberment of a northeast, Nebraska man will be admissible.

19-year old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to four charges, including first degree murder, in the death of 41-year old Kraig Kubik of Emerson, Nebraska. Galvan-Hernandez's lawyer requested statements he made to authorities, between November 2 and November 4 of last year, be suppressed during his trial.

That motion was denied by a Dakota County Judge.

Court documents say jury selection is expected to begin on October 16, with 100 jurors summoned. The court has reserved October 16 through October 27 for the trial.

Galvan-Hernandez and 25-year old Andres Surber are accused of shooting Kubik in the head before dismembering his body in November of last year. Authorities say the men went to Kubik's home and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber. It took investigators about a week to find all of Kubik's remains.