Storm Lake, IA man charged with assaulting his girlfriend

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake, Iowa man is in jail after police say he assaulted his girlfriend on two separate occasions.

48-year-old Mark Heenan was arrested on Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon, 1st Degree Harassment, and Domestic Assault.

Police say a 37-year old woman said Heenan struck her in the face on August 5. 

The victim says the night before Heenan kicked her, grabbed her neck and threatened her with brass knuckles. 

Heenan was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and is being held without bond. 

