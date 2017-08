An apartment caught fire shortly after 2:30 Wednesday morning in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

It happened in the 2800 block of Serbick Drive; that is near West 29th and Highway 77.

According to witnesses, the fire was located in the kitchen of one of the units at the complex.

The fire burned a large hole through the roof of the unit.

KTIV crews are told there were no injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information throughout the day.