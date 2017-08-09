UPDATE: Unattended stove caused grease fire sparking blaze inside South Sioux City, NE apartment

An unattended stove caused a grease fire this morning at a South Sioux City apartment, sending one person to the hospital.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Sunset Lane Townhomes.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

South Sioux City Fire Chief, Clint Merithew said the fire began in the kitchen area of the unit. It then spread up into the attic and over to the next door apartment.

There were three people in the second unit. All were able to get out safely.

The fire was contained to just those two units. Four people are displaced due to the incident.

Crews from Homer and Dakota City assisted South Sioux City in this fire.

Previous:

An apartment caught fire shortly after 2:30 Wednesday morning in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

It happened in the 2800 block of Serbick Drive; that is near West 29th and Highway 77.

According to witnesses, the fire was located in the kitchen of one of the units at the complex.

The fire burned a large hole through the roof of the unit.

KTIV crews are told there were no injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information throughout the day.