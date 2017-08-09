Sioux City Police investigate an early morning armed robbery on Floyd Boulevard

Sioux City Police investigate an early morning armed robbery on - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police are investigating another armed robbery at a convenience store.

It happened at the Pump N Pak at 2501 Floyd Boulevard.

Police say a man wearing a hoodie and a mask entered the store about 5:40 Wednesday morning and threatened the clerk with a handgun.

He demanded cash, then fled on foot.

The clerk was not injured.

Officers did a search of the area but did not locate a suspect.

Anyone with information in this case can call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS. 

