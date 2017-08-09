350 airmen from South Dakota's Ellsworth Air Force Base are currently serving on Guam

350 airmen from South Dakota's Ellsworth Air Force Base are curr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three-hundred-fifty airmen from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota are among military personnel on Guam, the tiny Pacific island that's been the focus of recent global attention with escalating tensions between the U.S. and Nor
RAPID CITY, SD (AP) -

Three-hundred-fifty airmen from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota are among military personnel on Guam, the tiny Pacific island that's been the focus of recent global attention with escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

The North Korean army announced it was examining plans for attacking the island, which serves as a launching pad for the U.S. military. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat" from North Korea, including to Guam.

Ellsworth's 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Guam late last month. The unit replaces the 9th squadron from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. In July alone, that unit conducted missions that spanned from Guam to the East and South China Seas, Korean Peninsula and down to Australia.

