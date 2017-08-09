AG REPORT: Mega farm restrictions ease in Minnehaha County

The most populous county in South Dakota is easing restrictions on big livestock operations.

The changes in Minnehaha County will allow concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, to expand more easily.

Commissioners revamped zoning laws Tuesday to reflect an overall trend that fewer farmers are feeding more people and that the new mega farms can be built with odor and manure containments.

The Argus Leader says opponents cite concerns about driving other types of businesses away if the mega farms expand.

Others raised concerns about runoff and clean waterways.

Dana Loseke of Friends of the Big Sioux River told commissioners better protection for rivers and streams and enforcement against polluters needs to be a priority.

