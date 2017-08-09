Rainy and gloomy Hump Day

After a pleasant couple of days in Siouxland, some changes are arriving for our Hump Day! A frontal boundary is on the move and this is going to be the focus of storm chances throughout the next 24 hours or so. Scattered storms look to develop through the day with the possibility of a few stronger cells later on this afternoon as the cold front pushes in. Gusty winds and some hail look to be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms. We could see a few lingering storms early on tonight but most of the moisture looks to be to our east by midnight. High pressure starts taking back over into Thursday, bringing back the sunshine. Temperatures will be topping out around 80° the next few days but we looks to fall back into the 70s heading through the weekend. This same front then starts to stall and with that our t-storm chances increase Saturday into Monday. These days are not looking like washouts but there is the possibility of isolated storms throughout the period. It does look like we'll kickoff our next workweek dry though with temperatures rising back into the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer