Suspect accused in deadly escape wants to change plea

By Keith Bliven, News Director
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) -

The man accused of the murder of a Pottawattamie County deputy is asking for a hearing to change his plea to guilty.

Attorneys For Wesley Correa-Carmenaty notified the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office this afternoon that they wanted to schedule a hearing to change his plea.

Prosecutors state that there has been no plea bargain offered in the case, no charges are being dismissed and no charges are being amended.

Carmenaty has been formally charged with murder and a list of additional charges linked to his escape from custody on May 1 when the deadly shooting occurred.

Since shortly after the crime, he has been held at the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City.

Carmenaty is accused of killing Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge during the escape and wounding Deputy Pat Morgan.

The hearing to change the plea has been scheduled for August 15 at 9:30 am in Council Bluffs.

