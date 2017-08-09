Evening storms possible, then a pleasant Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Evening storms possible, then a pleasant Thursday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Areas of rain fell in Siouxland today with the morning rain being heavier in northern Siouxland where places like Ruthven, Spencer, and Sheldon saw over half an inch of rain.  

That rain was much lighter in Sioux City as KTIV only picked up .10".  

We'll have one more chance of a little rain as some thunderstorms could form this evening although they'll quickly move to the east meaning most of the overnight will turn dry on us.  

Thursday and Friday continue to look mostly dry with highs near 80.  

We could see a slight chance of some thundershowers over the weekend before drying back out by early next week.  

Highs for the majority of our 7-day forecast continue to stay in the upper 70s to near 80 which means we'll be staying below average for this time of year.

