Iowa Court of Appeals denies convicted killer's appeal of 2016 resentencing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied convicted killer John Mulder's appeal of his life prison sentence for the 1976 murder of Jean Homan, in Alton, Iowa.

In 1979, at the age of 15, a jury convicted Mulder of Homan's murder, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled life prison sentences, without parole, for juveniles offenders, were unconstitutional. So, last year, Mulder was re-sentenced, and given life in prison with the possibility of parole after 42-years.

Mulder appealed that sentence to the Iowa Court of Appeals saying a 42-year prison sentence amounted to a life sentence.

In a decision, issued last week, the Iowa Court of Appeals denied Mulder's appeal.

Mulder, who's now 56-years-old, will be eligible for parole in April of 2021.

