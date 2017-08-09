Reynolds, Gregg honor volunteers with award during Storm Lake, IA event

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds touts the state as one of the best when it comes to volunteering in the community.

Wednesday, Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg recognized those who spend time giving back during the Governor's Volunteer Award ceremony, in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The volunteers have provided hours of service to their communities. Among those honored were four teachers from Sioux City's East Middle School. Since 1990, sixth-graders from their school have donated more than $100,000 to local organizations after selling reindeer candy canes. One member of the group shared her reaction to receiving the award. "It was amazing, amazing for all of the people who have worked on this over the past," said Kathy Clarkson, a sixth grade teacher at East Middle School. "It started with one teacher back in 1990. He did it with one classroom and it's blossomed to all of our sixth graders having the opportunity to do this and the teachers working together with the students and the community that's been very supportive."

There were nearly 80 recipients at the award ceremony on Wednesday.

More than 600 awards are being presented this year statewide.