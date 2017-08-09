City of Storm Lake shows off water quality initiatives during governor's visit

Storm Lake, Iowa, is trying to lead the way in water quality. Iowa's governor, and lieutenant governor, stopped in Storm Lake to learn what local leaders are doing to improve quality of life for residents.

In May, the city completed a wetland to deal with storm water. "Storm Lake has been very active over the past several years in working with storm water to improve water quality and to slow down the flow to reduce flooding in our neighborhoods as well as reduce the nutrient loading that's in the water," said Jon Kruse, mayor of Storm Lake.

Wednesday, local leaders, as well as Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg celebrated the recently completed $175,000 initiative. "They've been an early leader and so often when we're talking to other communities about best practices and what we can do," said Reynolds. "We'll give Storm Lake as an example for them to reach out to."

The storm water from the wetland flows to Little Storm Lake just a few yards away. That water makes its way to Storm Lake and then into the Raccoon River. And, keeping sediment out is key. "One pound of phosphorus leads to about 500 pounds of algae bloom," said Jay Michels, project manager. "And, so if we can capture it here and control it here, it saves us from the algae bloom blooms in the larger lake."

So, why get this done now? "A big part of it was the Des Moines Water Works lawsuit that made people more aware of the issue throughout the watershed," said Michels. "We're in the head waters of the north Raccoon River, which is the drinking water that the Des Moines Water Works processes."

In January, the Supreme Court ruled against the water utility in their drainage district lawsuit against three Iowa counties, including Buena Vista County, for releasing nitrate pollution into the Raccoon River. The new wetland will also help Storm Lake with its flooding problem. "What happens is water damage destroys homes," said Rosalind Russell, part of the engineering team behind the project. "It makes it very difficult for homeowners in this area. And so, this is one of the things that this wetland and other surrounding storm watcher projects are doing is reducing the flooding."

Now that the wetland project is complete, the city is working on eight other water quality projects. They include alleviating flooding when it comes to housing, and urban development.