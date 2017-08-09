Cyclones 'on the same page' in Campbell's second year

Chemistry might be an overused word in sports. But at Iowa State, everyone in the football program is feeling more comfortable in year two under head coach Matt Campbell. Whether that will lead to more wins remains to be seen.

Iowa State was just 3-9 in Campbell's first year, but the Cyclones did win two of their last three games. Iowa State could have five new starters on offense, with just three new starters on defense.

Coach Campbell had four straight winning seasons at Toledo before coming to ISU. That track record has the players believing that they can go to bowl game for the first time in five seasons.

"We're going to believe in the system," said safety Kamari Cotton-Moya. "Our coaching staff is one of the greatest coaching staffs I've ever been around. We're just going to believe in the system and let our coaching staff do what they do and we're just going to do what we got to do. This is probably the best team I've ever been around."

"Everyone here is on the same page, coaches, players, strength staff, all that stuff, everyone's together" said linebacker Joel Lanning. "When these guys had just gotten here last year, it's kind of what we were trying to figure out, who's what. Who'd doing this or that, figuring out who we are, now we got that."

The Cyclones got 38 combined starts from freshman last season. Iowa State hosts Northern Iowa and Iowa in the first two weeks of the season.