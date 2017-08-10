5 years of 7 percent tuition hikes proposed for Iowa State - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

5 years of 7 percent tuition hikes proposed for Iowa State

AMES, IA (AP) -

The interim president of Iowa State University is proposing resident undergraduate tuition increases of 7 percent in each of the next five years.

President Ben Allen told an Iowa Board of Regents task force Wednesday that the university's enrollment has risen by 37 percent since 2009, but state appropriations for operations have declined by 30 percent. Resident undergraduates are scheduled to pay nearly $7,500 in tuition for the upcoming academic year. A 7 percent increase would raise costs by $522 for the 2018-19 academic year, and the tuition total would reach nearly $10,500 for the 2022-23 academic year.

The task force took no action Wednesday. The regents created the task force in response to more than $30 million in state funding cuts.

