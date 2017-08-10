Ricketts trying to lure Canadian companies to Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ricketts trying to lure Canadian companies to Nebraska

Posted:
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley have formally announced their bids for re-election Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley have formally announced their bids for re-election
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Gov. Pete Ricketts is trying to lure Canadian businesses to Nebraska on his trade mission to the country.

Ricketts said Wednesday he spoke with a company the night before about expanding into this state.

He says he's also had several discussions about the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he supports.

The five-day trade mission will include meetings with government, agricultural and manufacturing officials in Toronto and Ottawa.

Ricketts has said he chose Canada for a trade mission because it's Nebraska's largest export market, and thus the state's best customer.

The trade delegation is comprised of state agriculture and economic development administrators, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Corn Growers, Nebraska Cattlemen Association and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.