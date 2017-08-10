Spencer, IA councilwoman launches congressional campaign in Iowa's 4th District

Spencer Councilwoman Leann Jacobsen announced her campaign for Iowa’s 4th District House seat Thursday morning, pledging to put people, not politics, first. Leann is running for the Democratic nomination to unseat Republican incumbent Steve King.

In a press release Jacobsen said, "In many rural Iowa communities, the qualities that have made living here so attractive are beginning to slip away. Our once-bustling main streets are quieter, and our young people are moving on, finding better opportunities in larger cities. I believe passionately that we can turn things around and that is why I am running for Congress."

“I know it can be done because I learned a long time ago that if something’s important, you do it whether it’s easy or not. I have sent my kids through college, worked my way up in business, and helped create community foundations across Iowa - none of those things were easy, but they were important. When we come together, and put people—and common sense—over politics, we will make great things happen throughout this region. And that’s what I’ll do for you in Congress,” said Jacobsen.

Leann said her priorities if elected would be to create jobs and improve rural communities in the state so young people are more inclined to stay. Building on her record of creating economic opportunity and improving the quality of life in Spencer, Leann pledged to put people first by focusing on job growth, improving education, fighting for healthcare, saving natural resources, helping the middle class, and supporting small businesses.

Leann was integral in starting the Riverfront Farmers Market and StartupCity Spencer, a business incubator that helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Jacobsen grew up in Minnesota but moved to Iowa in the 90s as a vice president of state government affairs with AT&T.

After nearly 20 years with AT&T, Leann launched Capitol Gains, an advocacy firm focused on business, economic development, arts and culture, and child welfare. She then went on to serve as the President of the Technology Association Iowa, which helps grow and develop small businesses and advance Iowa’s reputation as a technology state. She currently serves on the advisory board of Spencer Municipal Hospital.

Leann has two grown daughters, four stepchildren, and one granddaughter. She lives in Spencer with her husband David.

To learn more about Leann and watch her announcement video visit www.leannjacobsen.com.

Jacobsen will first face fellow Democrat J.D. Scholten of Sioux City in the primary for the 4th District.

