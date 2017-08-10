Woodbury County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says they are experiencing an increase in phone scam complaints involving arrest warrants.

The Sheriff's Office says callers are telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest or a family member is in jail and needs money immediately.

Woodbury County officials are unaware of any law enforcement agency that operates in that manner.

According to a press release, a Woodbury County resident was a victim of the phone scam and lost a large sum of money.

The Sheriff's Office says before sending money, wiring money, or giving out credit card information over the phone to verify the information and the

credibility of the call.