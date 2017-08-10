LAKE AREA NEWS: Bluewater Festival kicks off Friday in Arnolds Park

An annual event this weekend in the Iowa Great Lakes commemorates that importance of clean water.

The Bluewater Festival kicks off Friday and continues through Saturday at Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park.

About 30 vendors related to water quality will have exhibits set up Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, along with some interactive displays.

A fishing clinic will start at 10:30 am.

There will also be a chalk art event for kids.

Three speaker forums will begin at Noon Saturday featuring local and state experts and a number of 2018 gubernatorial candidates.

Each forum will run about 90 minutes.

There's been a major change in the entertainment line up for this year's event.

It was announced Wednesday Saturday evening's headliner, Eric Burdon and the Animals, had to back out at the last minute.

At last report organizers were still working on coming up with a replacement act.

The entertainment Friday night will feature JD McPherson and Chris Isaak.

