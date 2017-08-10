Pleasant Thursday in store

A much more pleasant Thursday is on tap around Siouxland after a cold front brought some rain to the region yesterday. High pressure is building in and that will keep us below average again today with temperatures rising toward 80°. Abundant sunshine will be seen today but a few more clouds will move in tomorrow as our next system begins to approach.

Highs fall back into the 70s for our Friday with northerly flow continuing to prevail. Even more cloud cover will be seen Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers developing as a stalled frontal boundary pushes closer to the viewing area. Temps hang in the upper 70s right through the weekend before they begin to moderate a bit heading into next week. Dry conditions will be with us as begin our next workweek but a system does look to approach in the mid-week timeframe giving Siouxland more chances for rain. The warm front associated with the low pressure also looks to bump our temps back up into the low to mid 80s which is a lot closer to where we should be for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer