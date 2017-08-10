Authorities say ATV crash fatally injured Iowa boy, 8

Authorities say the crash of an all-terrain vehicle has fatally injured its 8-year-old driver in central Iowa.

The accident happened Tuesday morning on a farm near Cedar Falls.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the ATV went over a retaining wall and flipped.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver died later at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.

He was identified as Micah Jones, who lived in Cedar Falls.

Eight-year-old Cedar Falls resident Charlie Stewart also was in the ATV.

He was taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated.