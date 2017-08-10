Authorities say ATV crash fatally injured Iowa boy, 8 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities say ATV crash fatally injured Iowa boy, 8

Posted:
CEDAR FALLS, IA (AP) -

Authorities say the crash of an all-terrain vehicle has fatally injured its 8-year-old driver in central Iowa.

The accident happened Tuesday morning on a farm near Cedar Falls. 

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the ATV went over a retaining wall and flipped.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver died later at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.

He was identified as Micah Jones, who lived in Cedar Falls.

Eight-year-old Cedar Falls resident Charlie Stewart also was in the ATV.

He was taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.