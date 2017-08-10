Boil Advisory issued for Lakeside, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Boil Advisory issued for Lakeside, IA

LAKESIDE, Iowa (KTIV) -

The City of Lakeside has issued a Boil Advisory tonight. 

Officials say they experienced a water main break in their distribution system, with parts of the system losing pressure. 

Because of potential bacterial contamination, officials are recommending residents boil their water first before drinking it or using it to cook.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth and preparing food until further notice. 

Officials say the water may be used for bathing. 

For more information, residents should contact Lakeside City Hall at 712-732-6601. 
 

