Stampede trying for first league championship

The Sioux City Stampede are in the Midwest Football Alliance championship game for the second-straight year. The Stampede has dominated the league this season with a perfect 8-0 record. Sioux City is trying to win a championship for the first time.

The Stampede won their playoff opener two weeks ago, 55-0. Sioux City will face Des Moines in the title game, a team the Stampede beat by 31 points in the regular season. But the Blaze has eliminated Sioux City from the playoffs twice in the last three seasons, including a win in the title game in 2014.

The Stampede were also undefeated going into last year's title game, but came up eight points short.

"In that championship game last year, we had a little bit of doubt after that semifinal game. We can be exposed and there is a chink in the armor," said Stampede head coach Jason Garnand. "But attitude and effort is the things that these guys control and it's my job just to make sure that these guys understand that. If they can control it we'll get a win.."

"I think just continue to do the things we've done all year," said wide receiver Brett Van Muyden. "We've had adversity and then I think we should be all right in this championship that way."

The MFA championship game is Saturday at 7o'clock at Ralston High School in Omaha.