A nice Friday before some rain possibilities

After yesterday's scattered rain showers, we returned to a mostly dry day today although southwestern Siouxland did see a few showers during the early part of the day.

Friday is going to feel and look quite a bit like Thursday so get out and enjoy the day with a high near 80.

Temperatures may take a small step back during the weekend as some clouds start to move in and we could see a very small chance of a shower during the day on Saturday.

Better chances of thunderstorms move in on Saturday night and we'll continue to see some thundershower chances into the day on Sunday as well. We'll likely dry out again on Monday and Tuesday as highs will be in the low 80s.

Then a rain chance will return to the forecast as we get into the middle of next week.