Organization fills backpacks for less fortunate children

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Siouxland students head back to school in a few weeks.

One organization is working to help less fortunate kids be ready for the first day.

Lucky Leprechauns filled backpacks today in Sioux City.

They had help from residents and staff from the Heritage at Northern Hills.

The students are chosen by their teachers.

This ensures that they will get the exact supplies that they need for their classes.

"If you are a child where circumstances are hard, to have a group of volunteers like this come and support them, it just makes the world a better place." said Kelly Nashleanas, Lucky Leprechauns Director.

This year volunteers filled 250 backpacks with school supplies.

That's 100 more than last year.

