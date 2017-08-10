Drought conditions worsen in Siouxland

The rain showers seen over the past week in Siouxland weren't enough to stop drought conditions from getting worse.

The weekly Drought Monitor is showing drought conditions have expanded across the KTIV viewing area.

The Severe Drought area that was west of Sioux City this past week, has expanded and now includes Sioux City and points farther to the east including places like Storm Lake now.

Around the Severe Drought, there is a larger Moderate Drought area that includes Orange City, Yankton, and Norfolk.

The best of conditions (if you can call them that) are in southern and far northeastern Siouxland where Abnormally Dry conditions exist.

Our next chance of rain moves in over the weekend although it's not looking like the rain will be overly heavy.