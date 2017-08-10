Northwest Iowa hospital making upgrades

Ida Grove's Horn Memorial Hospital began planning for renovations during their 50th year.



They realized some changes needed to be made to keep serving Ida, Sac and Monona Counties.



"Our patient beds were old and outdated and we needed modern technology, modern amenities, more space and more efficiency for the staff," said Chris Nichols, Horn Hospital CEO.



The 9 million dollar project was funded privately through local funds.



The first phase of the project focused on having wider and safer rooms.



"We still had semi-private rooms, two patients to a room, which is an idea that is an old idea in hospitals. The bathrooms were small and narrow," said Nichols.



Other upgrades included a consolidated nursing station and a family room.



That phase ended in early July, and the new facilities are now being used.



"We've set the stage for stability for the future of the hospital and the region that we serve in northwest Iowa." said Nichols.



Phase 2 of the project will be to install a courtyard outside the rooms.



A walking path, seating and dining areas and 2 fountains will be installed to help family and staff relax.



Phase 2 just started and is expected to be completed by the end of fall.