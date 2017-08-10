Houlihan qualifies for 5,000 meters final at World Championships

After an 11-place finish in the 5,000 meters in last year's Olympics, Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan is running in the World Championships in London. The East High grad has been running well, winning the mile and the two-mile at the U.S. indoor meet in March.

The top five finishers in each heat qualify for the finals. American Molly Huddle jumped out to a big lead, but faded on the last lap.

Houlihan made a hard charge on the outside in the final 100 meters. She surged at the line and finished third in her heat in a personal-best time of 15:00 flat to make the finals.

Houlihan had a great sprint late, and says she has more left in the tank.

"I mean, my P.R. (personal record) was 15:06. I think I can run a lot faster but this is a prelim and I didn't see any point in wasting more energy than I needed to," said Houlihan. "It was definitely being patient at times because I just had to keep trusting in my kick. I was still a little far back with 500 to go but I really wanted to get an auto spot so I squeezed out that last 100 meters."

Houlihan has the 10th-fastest time going into the finals, which includes 15 runners. The 5,000-meter finals are Sunday. Coverage starts on KTIV-TV, starting at 1:30 central time.