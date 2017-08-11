More cool weather for Siouxland

Another pleasant day in on tap across the viewing area with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will topping out right around 80° which is still below average for this time of the year. High pressure will continue to keep its grasp over the area but it will begin to move east through the day making way for our next system. A low pressure center will be riding along a stationary front giving us a chance for showers heading into the weekend.

A better chance arrives on Sunday though but we'll see a chance during the nighttime hours of our Saturday night. Dry conditions then take back over heading into the start of next week. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail through Tuesday before our next frontal boundary approaches the area. This will bring our next chance of storms to the region but also moderating temperatures as a warm front swings in. Highs look to fall back into the 70s over the weekend but start to climb heading into next week. Middle 80s are expected Wednesday through Friday which will finally be above average for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer